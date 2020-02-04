Two dead, one injured in shooting at Texas university campus

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 02:06 IST

Two people are dead and one is injured after a shooting in the Pride Rock residence hall at the Texas A&M University campus in Commerce, Texas, the university said on Twitter.

The campus lockdown was lifted after students, faculty and staff were asked to take shelter. The Texas A&M-Commerce University Police Department is investigating the situation.

There are no details on the third victim being treated at the hospital.