e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Two dead, one injured in shooting at Texas university campus

Two dead, one injured in shooting at Texas university campus

The campus lockdown was lifted after students, faculty and staff were asked to take shelter.

world Updated: Feb 04, 2020 02:06 IST
Maria Jose Valero
Maria Jose Valero
Bloomberg
Two people are dead and one is injured after a shooting in the Pride Rock residence hall at the Texas A&M University campus in Commerce, Texas.
Two people are dead and one is injured after a shooting in the Pride Rock residence hall at the Texas A&M University campus in Commerce, Texas.(Getty Images)
         

Two people are dead and one is injured after a shooting in the Pride Rock residence hall at the Texas A&M University campus in Commerce, Texas, the university said on Twitter.

The campus lockdown was lifted after students, faculty and staff were asked to take shelter. The Texas A&M-Commerce University Police Department is investigating the situation.

There are no details on the third victim being treated at the hospital.

tags
top news
Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar for sharing stage with Amit Shah
Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar for sharing stage with Amit Shah
PM Modi sets up GoM to oversee Indian response to coronavirus challenge
PM Modi sets up GoM to oversee Indian response to coronavirus challenge
In NIA probe against Davinder Singh, former J-K MLA to be questioned soon
In NIA probe against Davinder Singh, former J-K MLA to be questioned soon
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
Agarwal for ODIs, Gill for Tests after Rohit ruled out of New Zealand tour
Agarwal for ODIs, Gill for Tests after Rohit ruled out of New Zealand tour
The BJP, Delhi Police must act | HT Editorial
The BJP, Delhi Police must act | HT Editorial
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
Yogi govt arrests 108 PFI members in 4 days over anti-CAA protest violence
Yogi govt arrests 108 PFI members in 4 days over anti-CAA protest violence
trending topics
NIAShoaib AkhtarSamsung Galaxy ZDelhi Election candidatesDeepika PadukoneFilmfare Awards

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news