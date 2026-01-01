Two killed as protests over currency plunge turn violent in southwest Iran: Top points

At least three people have been killed in southwest Iran on Thursday following clashes between protestors and security forces, authorities said. Local media outlets reported clashes, stone pelting and damage to property in the city(AFP)

These mark the first deaths since protests broke out over the weekend in Iran over soaring inflation. One person was killed on Wednesday, and two on Thursday – the deaths taking place in two cities predominantly home to Iran’s Lur ethnic group, according to AP.

Fars news agency had reported clashes, stone pelting and damage to property in the city around 650 kilometres south of Tehran, according to AFP.

Protests in Iran: Top points

• The deaths following clashes mark an escalation in the unrest which has spread across the country. Shopkeepers began protests on Sunday over inflation and the depreciating currency, which has now spread to Iran's rural provinces, according to AP.

• Iran's economy has been dealing with 40 per cent inflation, made worse by Western sanctions. The protests come at a critical time for Iran's clerical rulers following inflation, and the Israeli and US airstrikes in June, targeting the country's nuclear infrastructure.

• In response to the protests, the Iranian government has offered dialogue, which represents a softer and more conciliatory approach than before.

• Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said Thursday that authorities would hold a direct dialogue with representatives of trades unions and merchants. However, the spokesperson did not elaborate further.

• Pourali, the deputy governor of Lorestan Province, said that 13 police officers and Basij members were injured during stone throwing during demonstrations in Kouhdasht.

• The protests are the biggest in Iran since 2022, when nationwide demonstrations followed after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, AP reported.

• Videos from Lordegan, a city in Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, showed a gathering of protestors on the streets, and gunfire sounds being heard in the background, according to AP. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of these. Iran's government media has not responded to reports of violence in Lordegan.

• Deputy governor of Lorestan said the protests had taken place “due to economic pressures, inflation and currency fluctuations, and are an expression of livelihood concerns.” Pourali added that the “voices of citizens must be heard carefully and tactfully”, while cautioning that people must not allow their demands to be strained by profit-seeking individuals, AP reported.