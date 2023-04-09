Home / World News / Two killed in Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia: Officials

Two killed in Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia: Officials

Reuters |
Apr 09, 2023 11:58 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's State Emergency service reported that a 46-year-old woman was pulled from the wreckage.

A 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were killed after Russian forces struck a residential building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia early on Sunday, authorities said.

Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian serviceman checks a machine gun of a tank after loading an ammunition during a military training near a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia.(Reuters)
Ukraine's State Emergency service also reported that a 46-year-old woman, who it described as the wife and mother of the victims, was pulled from the wreckage.

City council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said two missiles had destroyed one building and damaged dozens of others during the overnight strike.

"The cursed Russian terrorists attacked Zaporizhzhia again and lost human lives," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The strike was the latest in a series of recent attacks on civilian targets in the region as Moscow's full-scale invasion drags into its second year.

