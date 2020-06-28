e-paper
Two killed in Wal-Mart shooting: Report

Two killed in Wal-Mart shooting: Report

A local newspaper, the Record Searchlight, quoted a witness who said he heard what sounded like gunfire from a semi-automatic weapon at the facility in the city of Red Bluff.

world Updated: Jun 28, 2020 09:08 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Los Angeles
There was a shooting in Wal-mart, California. (HT Archive)
         

At least two people were killed and four wounded in a shooting at a Wal-Mart distribution center in California, US media reported Saturday.

The Searchlight and other media including CNN cited hospital officials on the toll.

Red Bluff city Rick Crabtree manager told CNN that a car rammed the facility around 3:00 pm local time, causing a fire which he said was not significant.

“There was an active shooter, he was shot, last I heard he was on his way to the hospital,” Crabtree was quoted as saying.

A Wal-Mart spokesman told CNN they were aware of the situation and working with law enforcement to investigate, but could offer no further details.

