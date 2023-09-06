Two passengers booted off Air Canada flight for complaining about seats soiled by vomit

Two passengers were reportedly kicked off anAir Canada flight after they complained that their seats were soiled by vomit. The incident took place before a five-hour trip to Montreal. Two passengers were reportedly kicked off an Air Canada flight after they complained that their seats were soiled by vomit (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File - representational)(AP)

Susan Benson, a fellow passenger who was travelling on Flight 1706 departing Las Vegas on August 26, said it all began after two women complained to flight attendants about a foul smell coming from their seats, saying they were unable to sit. Someone in the previous flight had apparently vomited on the seats. Although the flight was cleaned, it was not done thoroughly.

What happened on the flight?

“They placed coffee grinds in the seat pouch and sprayed perfume to mask the smell. When the clearly upset passengers tried to explain to the flight attendant that the seat and seatbelt were wet and there was still visible vomit residue in their area, the flight attendant was very apologetic but explained that the flight was full and there was nothing they could do,” Susan wrote on Facebook.

“The passengers said they couldn’t possibly be expected to sit in vomit for five hours. They argued back-and-forth for several minutes and then the flight attendant said she would get her supervisor. The supervisor reiterated the same thing. We are sorry, but you have to, it’s a full flight and there’s no other seats available. The passengers asked if they could at least have blankets to sit on and wipes to clean more themselves. Reluctantly they were given blankets wipes and more vomit bags. The best Air Canada could do,” she continued.

Susan explained that shortly after, the pilot came up and gave the passengers two choices: they could either leave the flight on their own and look for other flights, or they would be escorted by security and placed on a no fly list. “ “When they asked why he said they were rude to the flight attendant. They were certainly not! They were upset and firm, but not rude! The passenger beside them explain to the pilot that they have literal vomit in their seats and as a police officer they would never treat people like that. He explained that they were not rude just upset. The pilot got up and walked to the front of the plane. Next thing we know Security comes down the aisle and escorted the two ladies off the plane! For what? Refusing to sit in vomit for five hours! Air Canada literally expects passage to sit in vomit or be escorted off the plane and placed on a no-fly list!,” said Susan.

She added, “I have no idea if they were actually placed on the no-fly list or not. I cannot stop thinking about these two ladies. They did nothing wrong. They were flying to Vienna via Montreal. I am ashamed to be a Canadian and ashamed of Air Canada. I would like for as many people as possible to share this. I have already complained to Air Canada directly and placed it on other social media platforms. I hope they find a good lawyer and sue the pants off Air Canada.”

Air Canada apologises

Air Canada later reached out to the customers to offer an apology, saying the incident was being reviewed.“We are reviewing this serious matter internally and have followed up with the customers directly as our operating procedures were not followed correctly in this instance,” the company said in a statement, according to New York Post. “This includes apologizing to these customers, as they clearly did not receive the standard of care to which they were entitled, and addressing their concerns.”