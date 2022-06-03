Two Reuters journalists injured, driver killed in Ukraine: Report

Two journalists working for the international news agency Reuters were lightly wounded and their driver killed on Friday in eastern Ukraine, a company spokesperson said.

"Two Reuters journalists sustained minor injuries when they came under fire while en route to Severodonetsk," a statement from the agency said.

"They were travelling in a vehicle provided by the Russian-backed separatists and driven by an individual assigned by the separatists. The driver of the vehicle was killed.

"Reuters extends its deepest sympathies to the family of the driver for their loss."

The agency did not provide any further details.

On Monday, French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was killed in eastern Ukraine while on board a humanitarian bus with civilians fleeing Russian bombardment. He worked for the French BFM television news channel.

Since the start of Russia's invasion in late February, Reporters Without Borders, an international media advocacy group, says at least eight journalists have been killed while reporting on the Ukraine conflict.