Two uteruses, two babies: US woman gives birth to twin daughters on different days

In a rare event in medical science, an American woman who was born with two uteruses and became pregnant in both gave birth to twin girls on different days. On Friday, the woman named Kelsey Hatcher announced the birth of her twin daughters. It was Kelsey's fourth pregnancy. At the age of 17 years, Kelsey first learnt that she has a didelphic uterus, which means having two uterus and two cervix. On Friday, the woman named Kelsey Hatcher announced the birth of her twin daughters. (Instagram/@doubleuhatchlings)

Kelsey has an Instagram account "doubleuhatchlings" through which she has been sharing info since she came to know about her 4th pregnancy on May 23, 2023. She has also been sharing pictures of her bulging belly as the babies grew inside her. On Friday, she took to Instagram and revealed the birth of her twin daughters namely Roxi Layla and Rebel Laken.

"Our miracle babies were born! They decided they were rare enough statistically that they should just go ahead and have their own birthdays too. Roxi Layla was born Tuesday night 12/19 at 7:49pm and was joined by her sister, Rebel Laken, Wednesday morning 12/20 at 6:09am," shared Kelsey.

"Our team at UAB was incredible and we couldn’t have had a better experience! I can’t wait to share the entire birth story with you guys! While we are all home now, we will take the time bond, recover, and enjoy the holidays!," she added.

According to Kelsey, her pregnancy in each of the two uteruses was a 1 in 50 million odds. Interestingly, doctors had estimated Christmas Day to be the due date but in a delight for the family, the babies were born in time to give them bigger joy during the celebrations.

In her youth, Kelsey was told that if she was able to conceive, she would probably have preterm labor or miscarriage.