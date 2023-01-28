Tyre Nichols' police beating videos released: What do they show

The Memphis Police in the US on Friday released disturbing video footage of the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man. Nichols died in hospital on January 10 three days after being stopped on suspicion of reckless driving.

Five Memphis officers, also all Black, were charged with second-degree murder in the beating of Nichols.

What Tyre Nichols beating videos show?

> The lengthy video footage from police bodycams and a street surveillance camera shows a group of personnel is detaining Nichols, attempting to take him down with the use of a Taser, then giving chase as he evades them.

> One video clip shows officers dragging Nichols from the driver's seat of his car as he yells, "Damn, I didn't do anything ... I am just trying to go home," then force him to the ground as they order him to lay on his stomach and squirt him in the face with pepper spray.

> Subsequent segments - the footage runs about an hour in total, and is audio-only in parts - show Nichols crying out for his mother, and moaning as officers repeatedly kick and punch him, reported news agency AFP.

> At one point, Nichols cries, “Mom! Mom!” After the beating, several officers stood around talking while he lay motionless on the ground.

> In one extremely graphic video, the officers can be seen aiming several kicks at Nichols's face. After pulling him up, they deliver five punches to his face. When he falls to the ground they aim two more kicks at his face.

Warning: The following video contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

‘Nichols video left me outraged’: Joe Biden

President Joe Biden said he was “outraged and deeply pained” after watching the video released of the fatal beating of Nichols.

“It is yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day,” Biden said in a statement.

“I spoke with Tyre’s mother and expressed my condolences,” the president said, adding he told her lawmakers should pass the George Floyd Act, a package of police reform measures that stalled in the last Congress.

“I can only do so much on an executive order at the federal level,” Biden added.

(With inputs from Reuters, AFP and Bloomberg)

