Home / World News / U.S. deploying 750 soldiers after protest at U.S. Embassy in Iraq -Pentagon chief

U.S. deploying 750 soldiers after protest at U.S. Embassy in Iraq -Pentagon chief

An Immediate Response Force (IRF) of the 82nd Airborne Division battalion of 750 soldiers will be deployed in the Middle East.

world Updated: Jan 01, 2020 06:41 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) fighters set the U.S. Embassy wall on fire as they protest to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq.
Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) fighters set the U.S. Embassy wall on fire as they protest to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq. (REUTERS)
         

The United States is immediately deploying about 750 soldiers to the Middle East in response to the violent protests at the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday.

Esper said in a statement he had authorized the deployment of an infantry battalion from the Immediate Response Force (IRF) of the 82nd Airborne Division. Apart from the immediate deployment, additional forces from the IRF are prepared to deploy over the next several days, he said.

