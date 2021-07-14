UAE allows mosques to hold Eid Al-Adha prayers for 15 minutes, releases new guidelines

The United Arab Emirate’s (UAE) National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) on Tuesday granted permission to mosques for holding Eid Al-Adha prayers. Such prayers can be held at open-air spaces, the authority said.

Mosques and prayer areas have been asked to open their doors to the public 15 minutes before the prayer starts, adhering to all Covid-19 guidelines. The duration of prayers, including sermons, have been limited to 15 minutes.

“Eid Al-Adha prayer will be conducted, provided that the maximum period of Khutbah is 15 minutes while adhering to all previously applicable precautionary measures. The doors of prayer areas and mosques will be opened 15 minutes prior to the start of Prayer,” the authority announced.

“We recommend all worshippers to bring their own prayer mat. Social distancing markers will be placed on prayer spots,” NCEMA added.

Authorities have asked mosques to close their doors immediately after prayer concludes and not allow mosques and prayer areas located on outer roads and gas stations to hold prayer meets. “We confirm that the doors of mosques will be closed directly after prayer. Also, service facilities, such as washrooms, Wudu places and water dispensers shall continue to be closed. Mosques and prayer areas on the outer roads and gas stations will continue to be closed,” the release stated.

#NCEMA: We announce the Eid Al-Adha protocol, to ensure that we witness the next Eid with blessings, and good health.





Infected individuals and their close contacts have been barred from attending prayers. Children and those above 60 or with comorbidities have also been asked to pray within the safety of their homes.

NCEMA has also released guidelines for slaughterhouses, urging the authorities at the local level to "assess the procedures of slaughterhouses, and livestock markets".

Emiratis have also been cautioned against sharing Al-Adahi meat or sacrificial meat with their neighbours due to the pandemic. “We recommend that performing Al-Adahi (sacrifices) through delegating the UAE official charities to kill and distribute the meat, or via relevant smart apps,” the authorities stated.