Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UAE official says new Syria leaders' Islamist ties 'worrying'

AFP |
Dec 14, 2024 10:08 PM IST

Islamist-led rebel forces toppled Assad following a lightning offensive that ended his family's five-decade rule and capped nearly 14 years of civil war.

A senior UAE official said on Saturday that his government had concerns about the Islamist affiliation of the forces that ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

A Syrian fighter from rebel group, fires towards a poster at the entrance of the notorious security detention centre called Palestine Branch, which pictures the late Syrian President Hafez Assad and his son the ouster Syrian president Bashar Assad, in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.(AP)
A Syrian fighter from rebel group, fires towards a poster at the entrance of the notorious security detention centre called Palestine Branch, which pictures the late Syrian President Hafez Assad and his son the ouster Syrian president Bashar Assad, in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.(AP)

"We hear some reasonable, rational language about unity, not imposing a system on all Syrians" from the country's new rulers, said Anwar Gargash, a presidential adviser in the United Arab Emirates, in remarks at the World Policy Conference in Abu Dhabi.

But "the nature of the new forces, the affiliation with the (Muslim) Brotherhood, the affiliation with Al-Qaeda, I think these are all indicators that are quite worrying," he said.

Also Read | What happened during Assad's final hours in Syria: Deception, despair and flight

"We have to be optimistic on the one hand and help Syrians... but at the same time we can't ignore the region has seen episodes like this before, so we need to be on guard," added Gargash, citing the "brutal adventures" of the Islamic State group over the past decade in both Syria and Iraq.

Islamist-led rebel forces toppled Assad on Sunday following a lightning offensive that ended his family's five-decade rule and capped nearly 14 years of civil war.

The offensive was spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which is rooted in Al-Qaeda's Syria branch and is designated a "terrorist" organisation by many Western governments, but has sought to moderate its rhetoric.

A transitional government installed by the HTS-led forces has insisted the rights of all Syrians will be protected, as will the rule of law.

As governments in the region and beyond eye the developments in Syria with some concern, Gargash said that the Arab world has "the responsibility to work not to repeat past mistakes".

The presidential adviser also condemned a wave of Israeli air strikes on strategic military sites in Syria.

"Using the crisis in Syria to structurally degrade Syrian capabilities might be seen a sensible thing from an Israeli practical point of view, but I think it's dumb politics," Gargash said.

"This is a new Syria that is creating itself," he said, arguing that Israel "should have sent a different message. I don't say a message of peace, because we are not there yet, but I think a different message."

The UAE normalised relations with Israel in 2020, one of only a handful of Arab governments to do so.

dab/saa/ami/kir

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On