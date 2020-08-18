e-paper
UAE sees 'alarming' increase in coronavirus cases

UAE sees ‘alarming’ increase in coronavirus cases

The UAE registered 365 new cases and two deaths over the last 24 hours, the government said, bringing the total number of Covid-19 infections in the Gulf state since the start of the pandemic to 64,906 with 366 deaths.

world Updated: Aug 18, 2020 21:12 IST
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
Reuters
Sunlight reflects off the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, during a rain shower in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Sunlight reflects off the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, during a rain shower in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP)
         

An increase in the number of coronavirus cases over the past two weeks is “alarming” and may herald further increases in the near future, the United Arab Emirates’ health minister said on Tuesday.

The UAE registered 365 new cases and two deaths over the last 24 hours, the government said, bringing the total number of Covid-19 infections in the Gulf state since the start of the pandemic to 64,906 with 366 deaths.

New daily coronavirus cases in the UAE peaked in mid-May but the country has seen periodic spikes since then, despite a generally falling trend.

