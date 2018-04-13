 Uganda says 11 lions killed by suspected poisoning in park | world news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 13, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Uganda says 11 lions killed by suspected poisoning in park

Jossy Muhangi, a spokesman for the Uganda Wildlife Authority, says 11 lions have been found dead in the popular Queen Elizabeth National Park

world Updated: Apr 13, 2018 17:42 IST
This handout photo of a Zimbabwean lion called
This handout photo of a Zimbabwean lion called "Cecil" who was allegedly killed by an American tourist on a hunt using a bow and arrow. (AFP File Photo)

A Ugandan wildlife official says a pride of lions has been killed by suspected poisoning in one of the country’s major protected areas.

Jossy Muhangi, a spokesman for the Uganda Wildlife Authority, says 11 lions have been found dead in the popular Queen Elizabeth National Park.

He calls the deaths a “big blow” to the park, which depends heavily “on promises to tourists that they are likely to see lions.”

He says the park has over 200 lions, including a group of rare tree-climbing ones.

Ugandan wildlife officials have long called for the eviction of communities within the park’s boundaries, leading to conflicts between herdsmen and wild animals.

The dead lions are believed to have been poisoned after attacking livestock.

(The story has not been modified from its original version)

tags

more from world
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature