UK accused of racism over treatment of 'IS bride' Shamima Begum
A lawyer for the family of Shamima Begum, who was stripped of her citizenship after joining the Islamic State group, on Monday accused Britain of racism over her treatment, calling her a "tragic scapegoat".
Begum was just 15 when she and two other schoolgirls from east London travelled to Syria to join the jihadists, and was later tracked down in a refugee camp.
She had her citizenship revoked in 2019 on national security grounds, after an outcry led by right-wing newspapers.
But the UK's highest court last month ruled she could not return to Britain to appeal the decision.
Begum's family lawyer, Tasnime Akunjee, and the sculptor Anish Kapoor said she was "the tragic scapegoat of a punitive unforgiving government intent on harsh retribution".
"What happened to Christian forgiveness? Does it not apply to a woman -- and a dark-skinned one at that? It seems that different rules apply," they said in a joint statement.
"Is it perhaps that some of us are more British than others of us? Shamima is of Bangladeshi descent, does that change her right to British nationality?
"I am tempted to think it does especially in the light of the Supreme Court's judgment."
Kapoor, best known for his conceptual art installations, and Akunjee called the government's stance "a disgraceful indictment of our national conscience".
They suggested "four young white schoolgirls" from a less ethnically diverse area outside London would "no doubt" be treated differently.
"This is 'divide and rule', the horror that sustained the British Empire for 200 years. Have we regressed to now practising this on home turf?" they asked.
Begum married a Dutch IS fighter shortly after crossing into the militant group's territory from Turkey. She had three children, but they all died.
The Sunday Telegraph last weekend published pictures of Begum wearing Western clothing -- sunglasses, a T-shirt and a zip-up sweater -- at the Al Roj camp where she has been for the last two years.
She has previously been seen in a black niqab mandated by IS.
She agreed to being photographed, but she and others who came from Britain detained in the camp declined to be interviewed on the basis of legal advice, the weekly said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soaring migration levels puts pressure on Joe Biden
- While successive administrations have dealt with seasonal spikes in migration, Biden's critics claim he has driven the latest uptick by taking a softer stance on the flashpoint issue than his predecessor Donald Trump.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genocide by Pak Army in former east Pakistan needs to be globally recognised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese factories burnt down in Myanmar; Beijing worried about its citizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO says surveillance systems working as nations pause AstraZeneca Covid shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany, Italy, France hit pause on AstraZeneca Covid vaccine amid safety fears
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US transport secy upbeat on summer travel as vaccines rolled out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US data for AstraZeneca vaccine under review by independent advisers: Official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moderna begins testing of new Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cheerleader's mom accused of making 'deepfakes' of rivals
- The Bucks County District Attorney's Office last week charged Raffaela Spone, 50, with three misdemeanor counts of cyber harassment of a child and related offenses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy latest country to suspend use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine nationwide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France to suspend AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine pending EMA guidance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China eases visa rules for recipients of its Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid in UK: Leaders move to reassure public over AstraZeneca's vaccine concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany suspends AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine amid blood clotting concerns
- AstraZeneca has said there is no cause for concern with its vaccine and that there were fewer reported thrombosis cases in those who received the shot than in the general population.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox