Passengers from international flights arrive at Heathrow Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs(REUTERS)
world news

UK airports call for 'urgent' government support after travel rules tightened

From 0400 GMT on Monday, all travellers to Britain must have a recent negative Covid-19 test and quarantine at home for 10 days on arrival, unless they test negative a second time five days after arrival.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:32 PM IST

British airports called for urgent government support and an airline industry representative said the sector was heading for a "very difficult" place after Britain tightened its Covid-19 rules for international travellers on Friday.

From 0400 GMT on Monday, all travellers to Britain must have a recent negative Covid-19 test and quarantine at home for 10 days on arrival, unless they test negative a second time five days after arrival.

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of industry body Airlines UK, said the first three months of the year were typically a slow period for the sector, but called for plans to relax rules during the peak spring and summer period.

"Easter is a date that we have got in mind for when we can start to have an aviation sector again. If we don’t start bringing revenue into the sector, we’re going to be in a very difficult place indeed," he told BBC radio.

"Airlines have been staying in business by taking on billions of pounds of debt which will need to be paid back," he added.

Britain's current lockdowns ban most international travel meaning that airline schedules are currently minimal, but the withdrawal of any quarantine-free travel from Monday will be a further blow for the industry.

The latest restrictions were prompted in part by a third wave of the disease that has caused record daily death tolls in Britain, as well as concern about a new coronavirus variant discovered in Brazil.

Karen Dee, chief executive of Britain's Airport Operators Association, said the government needed to go beyond existing support that includes a temporary exemption from local property taxes.

“The UK and devolved governments (for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) now need to set out as a matter of extreme urgency how they will support airports through this deepening crisis," she said.

Relief from regulatory, policing and air traffic control costs would help, she added.

Related Stories

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain. (Reuters)
world news

Boris Johnson warns hospitals on the brink as UK deaths hit record

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:09 AM IST
England is currently in the second week of its third national lockdown amid a sharp rise in infections and hospitalizations in recent weeks. Schools are closed to most pupils, restaurants and non-essential shops shuttered, and people ordered to stay at home.
A coronavirus information sign is displayed by a bus stop in London. (AP Photo)
business

UK prepares for another recessions as lockdowns cripple economy

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • Because of the November fall, the economy is set to contract again in the fourth quarter.
Shuttered shops are seen along deserted streets in the City of London on January 15, 2021, during the third coronavirus lockdown. - Britain's economy slumped 2.6 percent in November on coronavirus restrictions, official data showed January 15, 2021, stoking fears that the current virus lockdown could spark a double-dip recession. (AFP)
world news

UK imposes travel restrictions amid worries of new variant

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:14 PM IST
The announcement comes just a few weeks after many countries banned travel from the UK following the discovery of another variant of the virus that is more contagious than earlier varieties and has been blamed for a sharp rise in infections and deaths related to Covid-19.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends her weekly news conference at the Capitol in Washington, DC on January 15, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

US lawmakers who helped the rioters should be prosecuted, says Nancy Pelosi

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:06 PM IST
Democrats have alleged that rioters were given advance tours of the US Capitol ahead of the January 6 storming
All federal prisons in the United States have been placed on lockdown, with officials aiming to quell any potential violence.(AP)
world news

Federal prisons on lockdown in run-up to Biden inauguration

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:41 PM IST
To avoid backlash from inmates, the lockdown was not announced until after they were locked in their cells Friday evening.
William shared his own experiences of working as a helicopter pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.(REUTERS)
world news

Prince William worried about strain on UK emergency workers

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:03 PM IST
William told emergency workers on a video call that they must not be afraid to ask for help despite their inclination to help others first.
During his presidency, Trump pledged that his businesses wouldn’t sign new deals in foreign countries.(AP)
world news

Trump will leave about $500 million poorer after 4 years in office

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:45 PM IST
The man who made “America First” his catchphrase could now hunt overseas for partnerships and licensing deals.
The inauguration ceremony for the Ekuveni synthetic running track in Male was attended by President Ibrahim Solih. The groundbreaking for the project was done in November during the visit of foreign secretary Harsh Shringla. (Indian High Commission in the Maldives).
world news

India implements community projects worth $13 million in the Maldives

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:16 PM IST
  • Over the past six months, eight grant projects backed by India have been completed in the Maldives.
The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs constitutes consultative committees of members of both the Houses of Parliament and arranges meetings. These panels are attached to various ministries.(Sanjeev Verma / Hindustan Times)
world news

Jaishankar attends meeting with parliamentary panel on external affairs

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:58 PM IST
At the meeting of the Consultative Committee on External Affairs, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla gave a detailed presentation on the external affairs ministry.
Like Trump, Bolsonaro opposes Huawei on the unproven grounds that it shares confidential data with China's Communist government.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Brazil's Bolsonaro to allow China's Huawei in 5G auctions: Report

Reuters, Brasilia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:56 PM IST
Financial costs and the exit of US ally Trump from the White House are forcing President Jair Bolsonaro to backtrack on his opposition to Huawei.
According to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis, New Jersey and Mississippi are offering the vaccine to smokers under the age of 65.(AP)
world news

Covid vaccination priority to smokers frustrate essential workers in US: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:51 PM IST
The CDC guidelines say that adults of any age with smoking habit are at increased risk for severe Covid–associated illness.
Norway’s recommendation doesn’t mean that younger, healthier people should avoid being vaccinated.(Bloomberg | Representational image)
world news

Norway: Deaths among elderly after first Covid-19 vaccine dose rise to 29

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:50 PM IST
The latest figure adds six to the number of known fatalities in Norway, and also lowers the age group thought to be affected from 80.
Iranian President Donald Trump.(AP)
world news

Major European powers rebuke Iran over uranium metal plans

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:38 PM IST
The UN nuclear watchdog and Tehran said on Wednesday that Iran had started the work, in the latest breach of its nuclear deal with six major powers as the country presses for a lifting of US sanctions.
A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus rides a subway car in Moscow, Russia,(AP)
world news

Russia to reopen air travel with India, Finland, Vietnam and Qatar: Govt

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:33 PM IST
A statement shared following a meeting of the government's coronavirus HQ said that the four countries were seeing fewer than 40 new cases per fortnight per 100,000 people.
Joe Biden is elevating the post of science adviser to Cabinet level, a White House first.(AP)
world news

'Science will always be at the forefront of my administration': Joe Biden

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:28 PM IST
Biden, who planned to introduce his team Saturday, said the scientists “will ensure everything we do is grounded in science, facts and the truth.”
Firefighters talk outside a care home, where at least five people have died in a suspected monoxide poisoning accident, in Lanuvio, Italy, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli(REUTERS)
world news

At least five dead after suspected gas leak at Italian nursing home

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:26 PM IST
The incident happened at the Villa dei Diamanti care home in Lanuvio, a town near Rome, Italian firefighters said in a post on Twitter. "Some residents have [been] killed, while others have been hospitalised," it said.
Pureval, who is the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts, confirmed his candidacy in a tweet on January 14.(@AftabPureval/Twitter)
world news

Indian-American Democrat Aftab Pureval in race for post of Cincinnati mayor

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Pureval's parents migrated from India in 1980 to Xenia, Ohio. He lost the race for Congress in 2018.
US Tech Workers said that the new regulation will hold those secondary employers accountable that claim to be not directly involved in the sponsoring of H-1B visas.(Photo for Representation)
world news

IT companies’ clients required to meet H1-B filing obligation under new US rule

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:40 PM IST
According to the office of foreign labour certification, the regulations require all common-law employers of H-1B workers to file a labour condition application (LCA).
