UK and the world prepare to bid last farewell to Queen Elizabeth: 10 points

UK and the world will bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II- Britain's longest reigning monarch at a state funeral of inimitable pageantry on Monday. “Over the last 10 days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world,” King Charles III, Elizabeth II's son and the new king said.

“As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief,” the monarch added. Queen Elizabeth died aged 96 on September 8 at her Scottish summer home, Balmoral Castle.

Here are 10 points on Queen Elizabeth II's funeral:

1. The official lying-in-state period ends on Monday after four days ahead of the funeral. Hundreds of thousands of people queued to file past the casket of Queen Elizabeth II at London's historic Westminster Hall.

2. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will then be placed on a gun carriage and pulled by naval personnel to Westminster Abbey for her funeral.

3. Among the 2,000 in the congregation will be some 500 world leaders, including Joe Biden, Emperor Naruhito of Japan, Wang Qishan, the Vice President of China, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

4. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will be brought through London, past the queen's Buckingham Palace home to the Wellington Arch, with King Charles III and the royal family following on foot.

5. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will then be placed on a hearse to be driven to Windsor Castle for a service at St George's Chapel.

6. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will then be lowered into the royal vault.

7. In a private family service, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin and her husband Philip will be buried together at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where her parents and sister also rest.

8. One million people are expected to come to London for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

9. London police has said that it will be the biggest security operation ever.

10. Tens of millions in Britain and abroad are expected to watch the funeral of the monarch which is being televised.

