e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / UK approves Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine

UK approves Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine

However, supplies of the new jab are not expected to be available until the spring in a few weeks’ time as the UK has pre-ordered 7 million doses.

world Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 18:10 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
London
The Moderna vaccine works in a similar way to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that is already being offered by the National Health Service (NHS).
The Moderna vaccine works in a similar way to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that is already being offered by the National Health Service (NHS). (Reuters )
         

The UK’s regulatory authority on Friday approved a third Covid-19 vaccine for use in the country, made by the company Moderna.

However, supplies of the new jab are not expected to be available until the spring in a few weeks’ time as the UK has pre-ordered 7 million doses. In trials with more than 30,000, the Moderna vaccine offered nearly 95 per cent protection from severe Covid-19. The Moderna vaccine works in a similar way to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that is already being offered by the National Health Service (NHS). It requires temperatures of around -20C for shipping -- similar to a normal freezer. In comparison, the Pfizer/BioNTech one requires temperatures closer to -75C, making transport logistics much more difficult.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab is easier to store and distribute, as it can be kept at normal fridge temperature. All three vaccines, now cleared for use in the UK, require a second booster shot.

Around 1.5 million people in the UK have had at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine so far, the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs.

tags
top news
‘Cannot and will not repeal laws,’ says Centre as farm talks hit another stalemate
‘Cannot and will not repeal laws,’ says Centre as farm talks hit another stalemate
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee allows 100% occupancy in cinema halls
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee allows 100% occupancy in cinema halls
Bird flu confirmed in 6 states; unusual avian deaths in Delhi being checked
Bird flu confirmed in 6 states; unusual avian deaths in Delhi being checked
Farm laws: Tomar asks farmers’ unions leaders to offer alternative other than total repeal
Farm laws: Tomar asks farmers’ unions leaders to offer alternative other than total repeal
Govt issues guidelines for transportation of Covid-19 vaccine by air
Govt issues guidelines for transportation of Covid-19 vaccine by air
Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi: UN-designated terrorist, 26/11 mastermind
Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi: UN-designated terrorist, 26/11 mastermind
‘BCCI fully entitled to protect its team’: Gavaskar backs Team India
‘BCCI fully entitled to protect its team’: Gavaskar backs Team India
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In