UK declares national emergency as record temperatures predicted
Britain's Met Office weather forecaster on Friday declared a national emergency, issuing a red 'Extreme Heat' warning for parts of England for Monday and Tuesday next week when temperatures could reach record highs.
"Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking, temperatures are likely on Monday, then again on Tuesday," the Met Office said on their website.
"Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm for the UK, especially in urban areas. This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure."
The highest ever recorded temperature in Britain was 38.7C recorded in Cambridge University Botanic Garden on July 25 2019.
Earlier this week the UK Health Security Agency body and the Met Office issued a level 3 heat-health alert for some parts of the country, which requires social and healthcare services to take extra measures to protect the vulnerable.
The red, level 4, alert is defined on the Met office website as being reached "when a heatwave is so severe and/or prolonged that its effects extend outside the health and social care system. At this level, illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy, and not just in high-risk groups." (Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan)
-
North Korea slams Ukraine for cutting ties over recognition of breakaway regions
North Korea on Friday slammed Ukraine for severing diplomatic ties between the two nations, after Pyongyang said it was formally recognising two self-proclaimed pro-Russian republics in the east of the war-torn country. Ukraine said on Wednesday it was cutting its official relationship with the nuclear-armed state in response to Pyongyang recognising the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic. The North's move came after another Russian ally, Syria, did the same last month.
-
Canada ministers condemn vandalisation of Mahatma Gandhi statue
Ministers in Canada have condemned the vandalisation of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Greater Toronto Area, while local law enforcement is investigating it as a “hate-motivated incident”. The desecration occurred in the early hours of Wednesday as the statue was found sprayed with graffiti that was pro-Khalistan along with abusive terms. The 20-foot-tall bronze statue is situated in the Peace Park at the Vishnu Mandir in Richmond Hill in the GTA.
-
Canada resumes Express Entry for permanent residency. How does it work?
Canada has resumed issuing invitations to apply for permanent residency under its Express Entry scheme, the primary source of skilled foreign workers in the North American country. A total of 1,500 invitations were issued on July 6 under Canada's first all-program Express Entry draw since December 2020 for permanent residence applications and 226th since the 2015 launch of Express Entry, according to CanadaVisa website.
-
Bill Gates plans to 'give all wealth' to non-profit: 'Not a sacrifice at all'
Bill Gates, who is currently on the fifth spot of the Forbes' world billionaire list, has made a big revelation for his non-profit organization - Bill & Melinda Gates - that he had set up with his former wife about two decades ago. He has said that he plans to “give all my wealth to the foundation other than what I spend on myself and my family” in future.
-
Elon Musk has a 3-year-old stepsister, his father says, ‘… here to reproduce’
Tesla CEO, 51-year-old Elon Musk has a 3-year-old stepsister which remained a secret until Elon Musk's father Errol Musk in an interview to the Sun revealed that in 2019, he welcomed the secret love child. The baby's mother, Jana, is Errol Musk's stepdaughter. Errol is, however, not with 35-year-old Jana anymore. After Errol Musk's split from Maye HMuskdeman Musk, he married Heide Bezuidenhout, who already had two children including Jana.
