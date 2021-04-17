IND USA
Official figures showed that 119,306 first doses were given on Friday, and 485,421 second doses.(Pixabay)
UK delivers more than 600,000 Covid-19 vaccines in 24 hours: Data

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021

More than 600,000 first and second doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered in Britain in the space of 24 hours, according to data released on Saturday.

Official figures showed that 119,306 first doses were given on Friday, and 485,421 second doses. The data also showed a further 35 people had died from the virus within 28 days of a positive test, and 2,206 people had tested positive.

In the last seven days, daily deaths were down 29% from the previous week, while cases were down 6.5%.

