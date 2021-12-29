e-paper
UK: Emergency Covid-19 hospitals remain on standby as burden increases

UK: Emergency Covid-19 hospitals remain on standby as burden increases

British media had reported that the so-called ‘Nightingale’ hospitals set up at record speed earlier in the year were quietly being dismantled.

world Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 19:03 IST
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
London
         

Emergency hospitals set up at the start of the coronavirus pandemic are still available to support Britain’s state-run national health service as it tackles a new wave of patients, Prime Minster Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

British media had reported that the so-called ‘Nightingale’ hospitals set up at record speed earlier in the year were quietly being dismantled.

“The Nightingales are ready to support the NHS and are an important insurance policy should they be needed,” the spokesman said.

“Some are already being used for outpatients and for diagnostics and scans, and some are being prepared for additional use as Covid-19 vaccination centres,” he added.

‘Agriculture can’t be run sitting in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre for ‘bulldozing’ farm laws
Unified environmental approval to infrastructure projects from next year
China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
VHP to start Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15
Two-day Covid vaccine dry run concludes smoothly: Health ministry
‘Disappointed’, says Kamal Haasan after Rajinikanth drops political plans
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
‘Those who vandalise country’s infrastructure…’: PM Modi amid farmer protest
