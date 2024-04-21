UK family leaves eatery without paying bill of 34,000, police complaint filed

In a shocking incident, a family of eight members left an eatery in the UK without paying the hefty bill of 329 pounds ( ₹ 34,000 approx) they incurred. The incident came to light after the eatery, Bella Ciao Swansea posted about it on social media. Taking to Facebook, the eatery wrote, "To the family who left the restaurant this evening without paying their £329 bill shame on you!!" A picture of the family posted by the eatery Bella Ciao Swansea on Facebook.

“The lady tried to pay with a savings account card which got declined twice, she then said her son would wait inside while she went out to get her “other card” of course she does not return and then the son receives a phone call and says he has to go and does a runner… We had no way of contacting you as the number you used to make the reservation was fake! So we had no choice but to report it to the police…” the post read further.

Since being posted, the post has received several reactions online. One user wrote, “All restaurants should change, pay when you order. I don't mind paying when ordering…”

Meanwhile, another user who claimed he was seated beside the family, wrote, “A group of us were on the table next to them. We were absolutely disgusted with what happened… There are not many places that they could be living at, get the police in there. Or are they immune from the law ? Makes my blood boil…”

Following the incident, the restaurant also filed a case against the family. Providing an update to the incident, it wrote in the same post, “UPDATE: Thank you to everyone who has shared this post and messaged us with information, the police are aware of who they are we just hope they are finally caught and do not do this to anymore businesses”