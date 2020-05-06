e-paper
UK has drawn up 3-stage plan for easing Covid lockdown: Report

The government must review the lockdown by May 7 but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made clear that he is worried about triggering a second deadly spike in cases.

world Updated: May 06, 2020 14:45 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
London
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to set out a plan for exiting the lockdown on Sunday.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to set out a plan for exiting the lockdown on Sunday. (AP file photo )
         

The United Kingdom has drawn up a three-stage plan to ease the coronavirus lockdown that was first imposed at the end of March, The Times newspaper said.

The government must review the lockdown by May 7 but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made clear that he is worried about triggering a second deadly spike in cases. Johnson is expected to set out a plan for exiting the lockdown on Sunday.

The first phase will involve small shops reopening alongside outdoor workplaces and the second will involve large shopping centres reopening, with more people encouraged to go into work, The Times said.

Pubs, restaurants, hotels and leisure centres will be among the last to open, the newspaper said.

