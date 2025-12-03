UK health authorities urge public to wear masks, take precautions as flu spread across country

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has advised the public to take precautions and wear mask as several winter viruses, including flu, are spreading across the country. The UKHSA has encouraged people to help prevent the spread of infections.(Unsplash )

Health authorities are particularly concerned about influenza this year after a mutation of the virus triggered an early start to the season, as per a report by Daily Express.

Prof Nicola Lewis, director of the World Influenza Centre at the Francis Crick Institute, said the current situation is unusual. "We haven't seen a virus like this for a while. It does concern me, absolutely. I'm not panicking, but I am worried," she told Daily Express.

The UKHSA has encouraged people to help prevent the spread of infections. Recommended measures include washing hands regularly, ventilating indoor spaces when socialising, and covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

UKHSA also advises anyone feeling unwell to stay at home if possible. If leaving home is necessary, wearing a face mask is recommended to reduce the risk of spreading infections.

Recent data shows a slight increase in flu cases, with positive test rates rising from 10.7 per cent to 11.6 per cent in the week leading up to Tuesday, November 25. Health officials are monitoring the situation closely and urging the public to remain vigilant as the winter season continues.

In a separate news, the UK has secured a 0 per cent tariff rate on all medicines exported to the United States for at least three years. The agreement comes as part of a deal in which the UK will increase spending on new medicines.

Under the deal, US import taxes will be waived for UK-origin pharmaceuticals, medical ingredients, and medical technology. In exchange, UK drug companies have pledged to invest more in the US and support job creation.

The UK government said the 0 per cent rate on all of its pharmaceuticals exports was the lowest offered to any country. As part of the deal, it said the country's National Health Service will spend around 25 per cent more in new and effective treatments the first major increase in such spending in over two decades.

(With inputs from AP)