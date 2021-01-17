IND USA
UK hopes to be able to consider lockdown easing in March: Dominic Raab
"What we want to do is get out of this national lockdown as soon as possible," Raab told Sky News television.(REUTERS)
world news

UK hopes to be able to consider lockdown easing in March: Dominic Raab

"By early spring, hopefully by March, we'll be in a position to make those decisions. I think it's right to say we won't do it all in one big bang. As we phase out the national lockdown, I think we'll end up phasing through a tiered approach."
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:06 PM IST

Britain's government is hoping that it can meet its target for rolling out coronavirus vaccines and be able to consider easing lockdown restrictions by March, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.

"What we want to do is get out of this national lockdown as soon as possible," Raab told Sky News television.

"By early spring, hopefully by March, we'll be in a position to make those decisions. I think it's right to say we won't do it all in one big bang. As we phase out the national lockdown, I think we'll end up phasing through a tiered approach."

A worker holds a vial of the AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine.(Bloomberg File Photo )
world news

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Reuters, Brasilia/sao Paulo
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:37 PM IST
Adding to urgency for vaccinations, a second wave of the outbreak in Brazil is snowballing as the country confronts a new, potentially more contagious variant of the coronavirus.
The withdrawal comes less than a month before Somalia is set to hold a national election. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
world news

US military says its troop removal from Somalia is complete

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:36 PM IST
Some experts have warned that the withdrawal of an estimated 700 US military personnel comes at the worst possible time for Somalia, as the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group improves its bomb-making skills and continues to attack military and civilian targets even in the capital, Mogadishu.
The transport ministry said the ship had 12 crew members, including two Russians and 10 Ukrainians.(Representative Image )
world news

Cargo ship sinks in the Black Sea; 3 dead, 6 rescued

AP, Istanbul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:00 PM IST
Emergency workers saved at least six crew members and reached the bodies of two others,
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 file photo, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks as she and President-elect Joe Biden introduce their nominees and appointees to key national security and foreign policy posts at The Queen theater, in Wilmington, Del. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, a history-making event in which the first Black, South Asian and female vice president will take her oath of office from the first Latina justice. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)(AP)
world news

Kamala Harris to resign from Senate seat on Monday ahead of Inauguration Day

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:19 PM IST
Harris has already started the process by notifying California Governor Gavin Newsom.
A nurse administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a frontline worker after the virtual launch of vaccination drive at a Hospital in Kolkata.(ANI)
world news

Israel Prison Service to start vaccinating inmates, including Palestinian ones

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:16 PM IST
The Jewish state faced harsh criticism when Public Security Minister Amir Ohana said Palestinian prisoners would be the last to get innoculated.
Donald Trump throughout his term faced suspicion of colluding with a foreign government. (AP File Photo )
world news

Donald Trump pushed the limits of the US legal system: Here’s how it held up

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:12 PM IST
Trump and his allies launched an unprecedented legal campaign to try to overturn the 2020 results through dozens of lawsuits.
Zarif criticised France, Germany and Britain - which remain in the deal with China and Russia - for failing to enforce the agreement since 2018.(via REUTERS)
world news

Avoid 'absurd nonsense' about Tehran's nuclear work: Iran's Zarif tells France

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:03 PM IST
French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, in an interview, said Iran was building up its nuclear weapons' capacity.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen onboard a plane at an airport in Berlin, Germany.(REUTERS)
world news

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny takes off on plane to Russia despite arrest threat

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Navalny announced Wednesday that he would return, despite Russian authorities' threats to put him behind bars again.
Britain's Chief Executive of the National Health Service Simon Stevens at a virtual news conference on the Covid-19 pandemic.(REUTERS)
world news

1 Covid-19 patient getting admitted to hospital every 30 seconds: NHS chief

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:15 PM IST
The United Kingdom has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases following the emergence of highly transmissible variants of Sars-CoV-2.
The contagion is showing no signs of slowing down, with infections surging past 94 million and more than two million deaths, and Europe among the hardest-hit parts of the world. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

Europe seeks to ease vaccine concerns as virus curbs intensify

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Worries have grown that delays in the delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine could hamper a European rollout that has already come under heavy fire for being too slow.
Maas's comments contrast with other German ministers, who have opposed such special rights, fearing it could lead to inequalities in society at a time when not everyone has the opportunity to get inoculated.(AP)
world news

German minister says coronavirus curbs should be eased for vaccinated people

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:46 PM IST
Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the state had massively restricted people's basic rights in order to contain infections and avoid overwhelming hospitals.
No sooner than Biden and Harris are sworn in, they’ll be working to pass their $1.9 trillion Covid-relief plan, which has elements that would likely appeal to enough moderate Republicans to gain some favor in the Senate but other parts that may spur partisan warfare.(Reuters)
world news

Senate divided by party gives Kamala Harris powerful tiebreaker role

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:28 PM IST
After wins by Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in Georgia’s runoff elections, the upper chamber is divided 50-50 between Republicans and the Democratic caucus, meaning Harris can use her tie-breaking vote as president of the Senate.
To bring senators on board, Conte’s supporters -- chiefly from the center-left Democratic Party and other centrists -- have been warning of the risk of a snap election, which would likely see a center-right alliance take power, officials campaigning of behalf Conte, who asked not to be identified, said.(REUTERS)
world news

Italian PM Giuseppe Conte to plough ahead with parliament vote

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:57 PM IST
The outcome of Conte’s quest is still uncertain. He needs about a dozen more votes in the upper house to restore an outright majority in the 321-strong upper chamber after the defection of the group led by Renzi.
Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab arrives at Downing Street, in London. (REUTERS)
world news

UK must not do trade deals with rights abusers, foreign minister says

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Raab said Britain would introduce new rules for its companies to try to prevent goods linked to China's Xinjiang region entering their supply chains.
Haswani, Khoury and his brother Mudalal Khoury have all been sanctioned by Washington for supporting Assad's war effort. All three are joint Syrian-Russian nationals, according to the US sanctions list and a database that gathers data from official Russian institutions.(AFP file photo)
world news

Beirut blast chemicals possibly linked to Syrian businessmen: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:25 PM IST
Savaro Ltd, the trading firm which procured the chemicals in 2013, shared a London address with companies linked to George Haswani and Imad Khoury, according to the report by documentary film-maker Firas Hatoum, which aired on Lebanon's al-Jadeed TV station this week.
