Setback for Boris Johnson as UK lawmakers approve probe into whether he lied
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day India visit, will face a parliamentary ethics inquiry into his past comments about rule-breaking parties in Downing Street during the Covid-19 pandemic as UK lawmakers accused him of lying over “partygate” and backed a motion from the opposition Labour party to be referred to a parliamentary panel to probe whether he misled lawmakers over the events in his and other government offices.
The lawmakers voted through a motion without any opposition from the government, after a day-long debate that saw some of Johnson's own MPs call for his resignation over the "Partygate" revelations.
Bloomberg reported that ministers found to have lied are expected to resign, though there’s little chance of Johnson doing so.
Met Police to delay fresh updates in ‘partygate’ scandal probe until after May 5
The Metropolitan Police, which is probing alleged breaches of Covid-19 lockdown rules at gatherings in Downing Street, informed on Thursday that its officers will issue the next set of updates on the agency's probe into the case only after elections to local and regional authority positions, scheduled for May 5. The investigation, however, will continue as usual in this period, the police also said.
ISIS claims responsibility for Mazar-e-Sharif mosque blast killing 10
The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an explosion at a Shia mosque in the northern Afghanistan city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday, according to a statement on the group's Telegram channel, reported news agency Reuters. In September 2021, the Islamic State had claimed responsibility for a series of bomb attacks in the city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan where more than 30 Taliban members were killed, and several other people were left injured.
Covid: China gives go ahead for batch of Sri Lankan students to return
China on Thursday gave the go ahead to a batch of Sri Lankan students, studying in Chinese universities but currently stranded in their home country because of Covid-related restrictions imposed by Beijing, to return to their campuses to resume in-person learning. China's decision to allow Sri Lankan students to return was announced by the Sri Lankan embassy in Beijing in a statement on Thursday.
Ukraine war: UK sanctions ‘Butcher of Bucha’, others
The United Kingdom on Thursday announced a new wave of 26 sanctions against defence actors, including Russian army generals, over the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. “The UK is unyielding our support for Ukraine and holding (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his regime to account. Today's new wave of sanctions hit the generals and defence companies that have blood on their hands,” foreign secretary Liz Truss said, announcing the sanctions.
US extends Covid vaccine requirements for non-citizens at land borders
The Biden administration said Thursday it is extending a requirement that non-US citizens crossing land or ferry terminals at the US-Mexico and US-Canada borders must be vaccinated against Covid-19. The requirements were first adopted in November as part of reopening the United States to land crossings by foreign tourists after the borders had been closed to most foreign visitors since March 2020.
