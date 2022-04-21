Home / World News / Setback for Boris Johnson as UK lawmakers approve probe into whether he lied
world news

Setback for Boris Johnson as UK lawmakers approve probe into whether he lied

MPs voted through a motion without any opposition from the government, after a day-long debate that saw some of Johnson's own MPs call for his resignation over the "partygate" revelations.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses with priests in front of the Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar on Thursday.(AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses with priests in front of the Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar on Thursday.(AP)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 09:54 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day India visit, will face a parliamentary ethics inquiry into his past comments about rule-breaking parties in Downing Street during the Covid-19 pandemic as UK lawmakers accused him of lying over “partygate” and backed a motion from the opposition Labour party to be referred to a parliamentary panel to probe whether he misled lawmakers over the events in his and other government offices.

The lawmakers voted through a motion without any opposition from the government, after a day-long debate that saw some of Johnson's own MPs call for his resignation over the "Partygate" revelations.

Bloomberg reported that ministers found to have lied are expected to resign, though there’s little chance of Johnson doing so. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
boris johnson britain lockdown + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (File Photo/Reuters)

    Met Police to delay fresh updates in ‘partygate’ scandal probe until after May 5

    The Metropolitan Police, which is probing alleged breaches of Covid-19 lockdown rules at gatherings in Downing Street, informed on Thursday that its officers will issue the next set of updates on the agency's probe into the case only after elections to local and regional authority positions, scheduled for May 5. The investigation, however, will continue as usual in this period, the police also said.

  • ISIS claims responsibility for Mazar-e-Sharif mosque blast killing 10

    ISIS claims responsibility for Mazar-e-Sharif mosque blast killing 10

    The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an explosion at a Shia mosque in the northern Afghanistan city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday, according to a statement on the group's Telegram channel, reported news agency Reuters. In September 2021, the Islamic State had claimed responsibility for a series of bomb attacks in the city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan where more than 30 Taliban members were killed, and several other people were left injured.

  • A worker wearing protective clothes walks along a street during a Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown in the Jing'an district in Shanghai on Thursday. (AFP)

    Covid: China gives go ahead for batch of Sri Lankan students to return

    China on Thursday gave the go ahead to a batch of Sri Lankan students, studying in Chinese universities but currently stranded in their home country because of Covid-related restrictions imposed by Beijing, to return to their campuses to resume in-person learning. China's decision to allow Sri Lankan students to return was announced by the Sri Lankan embassy in Beijing in a statement on Thursday.

  • A Ukrainian serviceman stands amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, (AP)

    Ukraine war: UK sanctions ‘Butcher of Bucha’, others

    The United Kingdom on Thursday announced a new wave of 26 sanctions against defence actors, including Russian army generals, over the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. “The UK is unyielding our support for Ukraine and holding (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his regime to account. Today's new wave of sanctions hit the generals and defence companies that have blood on their hands,” foreign secretary Liz Truss said, announcing the sanctions.

  • A nursing student administers a Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (File image)

    US extends Covid vaccine requirements for non-citizens at land borders

    The Biden administration said Thursday it is extending a requirement that non-US citizens crossing land or ferry terminals at the US-Mexico and US-Canada borders must be vaccinated against Covid-19. The requirements were first adopted in November as part of reopening the United States to land crossings by foreign tourists after the borders had been closed to most foreign visitors since March 2020.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out