Fire at UK's Luton Airport car parking appears accidental: Authorities

A major car park fire that forced London's Luton Airport to suspend flights on Wednesday appears accidental, authorities said. A charred section of a parking structure is seen after it caught fire and partially collapsed at London's Luton Airport. (AFP)

"We've got no intelligence to suggest it's anything other than an accidental fire that started in one of the vehicles," local fire chief Andrew Hopkinson told reporters.

