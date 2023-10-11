News / World News / Fire at UK's Luton Airport car parking appears accidental: Authorities

Reuters |
Oct 11, 2023 02:45 PM IST

"We've got no intelligence to suggest it's anything other than an accidental fire that started in one of the vehicles," said local fire chief.

A major car park fire that forced London's Luton Airport to suspend flights on Wednesday appears accidental, authorities said.

A charred section of a parking structure is seen after it caught fire and partially collapsed at London's Luton Airport. (AFP)
