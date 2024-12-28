Menu Explore
UK man to appear in court on double murder charge over Christmas Day killings

PA_Media |
Dec 28, 2024 06:01 PM IST

Jazwell Brown, of Santa Cruz Avenue, Bletchley, will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Saturday

A 49-year-old man is to appear in court charged with two counts of murder after two women died following a suspected stabbing in Milton Keynes on Christmas Day.

Floral tributes have been laid near the scene where two women died on Christmas Day (Joe Giddens/PA)
Floral tributes have been laid near the scene where two women died on Christmas Day (Joe Giddens/PA)

Jazwell Brown, of Santa Cruz Avenue, Bletchley, will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Saturday after police confirmed the identities of the female victims as Joanne Pearson, 38, and Teohna Grant, 24.

He has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count each of possession of a knife in a public place and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal in connection with the incident, Thames Valley Police said.

Officers were called to Santa Cruz Avenue at about 6.30pm on Wednesday where the two women died while a man in his late 20s and teenage boy were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police previously said a dog which had been injured in the incident had died, but they have since been informed it survived.

The force confirmed they were supporting the families of those involved. The man and teenage boy were both said to be recovering in a stable condition.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
