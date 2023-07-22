UK man who stole 2,00,000 Cadbury Creme eggs jailed for 18 months

A man referred to as the “Easter bunny” by the UK police has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing almost 2,00,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs. Joby Pool, a 32-year-old individual, burglarized an industrial unit in Telford on 11 February, making off with a stolen lorry cab filled with Cadbury Creme Eggs worth over ₹32,00,000, reported The Guardian. Cadbury Creme eggs

In a court hearing earlier, prosecutor Owen Beale stated that Joby Pool utilized a metal grinder to forcibly enter an industrial unit owned by SW Group Logistics in Stafford Park, Telford. He then proceeded to tow away the trailer that held the stash of creme eggs. According to Beale, Pool was intercepted by the police while driving northbound on the M42 in a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the Yorkshire region in October. As the officers neared him, he willingly approached them with his hands raised.

“This clearly wasn’t spur-of-the-moment offending, if I can put it like that, because he had taken with him a tractor unit and he had to know that the load was there in the first place… This is clearly an organised criminal matter. You don’t just happen to learn about a trailer with that kind of value being available.” Beale was quoted by The Guardian.

“I am pretty sure others would have been involved in this enterprise…" Beale added. Shortly after apprehending the suspect, West Mercia police humorously referred to the incident on Twitter as an "eggs-travagant theft" involving a "chocolate collection box."

In a previous admission, Pool, hailing from Tingley, near Leeds, confessed to being involved in theft, and matters of criminal damage.