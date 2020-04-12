e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / UK may have worst death rate in Europe as toll mounts

UK may have worst death rate in Europe as toll mounts

With Saturday figures putting the death toll at 9,875, the weekend is set to see the figure cross 10,000. The government’s medical advisors believe that if the eventual figure is below 20,000, “it will have done well”.

world Updated: Apr 13, 2020 01:46 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Recovering from coronavirus after moving out of the intensive care unit, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he owed his life to doctors, as a senior government advisor admitted the UK could have the worst death rate in Europe.
Recovering from coronavirus after moving out of the intensive care unit, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he owed his life to doctors, as a senior government advisor admitted the UK could have the worst death rate in Europe.(Reuters file photo)
         

Recovering from coronavirus after moving out of the intensive care unit, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he owed his life to doctors, as a senior government advisor admitted the UK could have the worst death rate in Europe.

With Saturday figures putting the death toll at 9,875, the weekend is set to see the figure cross 10,000. The government’s medical advisors believe that if the eventual figure is below 20,000, “it will have done well”.

In his first statement after emerging from ICU, Johnson thanked doctors in the St Thomas’ Hospital: “I can’t thank them enough. I owe them my life.” The UK parliament is due to reopen virtually on April 21.

Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust and member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies said on Sunday that the UK is likely to see the worst death rate in Europe.

He told BBC: “The numbers in the UK have continued to go up. I do hope we’re coming close to the number of new infections reducing … and the number of deaths plateauing and starting to come down”.

“And yes, the UK is likely to be certainly one of the worst, if not the worst affected country in Europe”.

Farrar added that a second or third wave of the virus “was probably inevitable” and treatment and a vaccine was “our only true exit strategy”. A vaccine could be available by autumn but it would take longer to ramp up manufacturing to the scale required to vaccinate many millions.

“I would hope we would get (that) done in 12 months but that is in itself an unprecedented ambition,” he said.

As medical professionals continued to complain of lack of personal protection equipment while treating patients, new details of those contracting and dying from the virus include pharmacist Pooja Sharma, who worked at the Eastbourne General Hospital in east Sussex.

tags
top news
MHA gets a SOS message on reopening industries amid lockdown. It is official
MHA gets a SOS message on reopening industries amid lockdown. It is official
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in South Delhi
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in South Delhi
We need to take lockdowns, curfews seriously: Sachin Pilot
We need to take lockdowns, curfews seriously: Sachin Pilot
Some Covid-19 patients test positive after discharge, trigger worry
Some Covid-19 patients test positive after discharge, trigger worry
No sponsor; limited clothes: How Gilchrist made DC IPL champs, reveals Ojha
No sponsor; limited clothes: How Gilchrist made DC IPL champs, reveals Ojha
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
Aarogya Setu app: How to setup the Covid-19 tracking app for Indians
Aarogya Setu app: How to setup the Covid-19 tracking app for Indians
How does Coronavirus infection spread in hospitals?
How does Coronavirus infection spread in hospitals?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news