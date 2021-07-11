UK minister ‘confident’ plans to ease Covid curbs will go ahead amid new spike

UK vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi on Sunday expressed confidence that plans to lift a range of restrictions to control the coronavirus pandemic will go ahead as scheduled on July 19, with prime minister Boris Johnson expected to give a go-ahead to the same on Monday.

Zahawi said wearing of masks in enclosed spaces is, however, likely to continue. "I'm confident we can proceed to step four," the minister told Sky News, referring to the UK government's roadmap to ease pandemic-related restrictions. "It's important that we remain cautious and careful and the guidelines that we will set out tomorrow will demonstrate that. The guidelines are likely to require wearing of masks in indoor closed spaces," Zahawi said.

He also said he was "puzzled" when asked about a Sunday Times report which stated that the gap between the first and second jabs of a Covid-19 vaccine is set to be halved to four weeks. "I'm puzzled where that story came from," he said.

"The real-world clinical data suggests that actually the eight-week interval offers that additional fortification in terms of protection with the two doses much better than having an interval shortened any further," the minister said.

Earlier this week, Johnson had confirmed his government's plan to go ahead with the ceasing of all legal restrictions on July 19, adding that the final decision on the matter will be announced next week.

Experts have urged the government to keep certain safety measures in place even beyond July 19 to curb further spread of the disease.

