UK minister favours vaccinating teachers, police ahead of 2nd dose deployment

Britain's minister in charge of Covid-19 vaccinations said once everyone in the top priority groups had been reached, he favoured moving onto groups such as teachers and the police rather than bringing forward second doses.

Nadhim Zahawi said a decision had not yet been made on how to prioritise the use of available doses once the priority groups, such as elderly and clinically vulnerable people, had received an initial dose. He added that his comment reflected only his personal view.

"My own personal view is you want to protect as many people as quickly as possible so you want to get through the nine categories and then move towards teachers ... police officers, shop workers," he told lawmakers on Wednesday.

