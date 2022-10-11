Home / World News / UK news publisher sees circulation boost from Queen Elizabeth II's death

UK news publisher sees circulation boost from Queen Elizabeth II's death

world news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 12:57 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II's Death: The company said it was mindful of the potential impact of changing consumer behavior in a volatile economic and political climate in Britain.

Queen Elizabeth II's Death: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace balcony.(AFP)
Queen Elizabeth II's Death: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace balcony.(AFP)
Reuters |

British news publisher Reach said the sales volumes of its Daily Mirror and Daily Express titles increased by around 30% on the days after Queen Elizabeth's death and funeral, although ad revenue in September reduced due to national mourning.

The company said it was mindful of the potential impact of changing consumer behavior in a volatile economic and political climate in Britain, although it added that the third-quarter underlying trends - excluding the unusual September - were broadly as anticipated.

Read more: Meghan Markle threatened to leave Prince Harry when…: What a new book claims

Reach also said on Tuesday its chief financial officer Simon Fuller would step down at the end of the year by mutual agreement, and would be replaced by ITV group director of finance Darren Fisher.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth
queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out