UK PM Boris Johnson optimistic of June 21 lockdown end, review into vaccine certificates
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he was very optimistic that all Covid-19 restrictions in England would end on June 21, and added that the government would hold a review into vaccine certificates.
"I'm hopeful but obviously, nothing can be guaranteed ... I'm very optimistic that we'll be able to get there," Johnson told broadcasters when asked about the June 21 date earmarked to end restrictions in a roadmap he unveiled on Monday.
Asked about the issuing of vaccine certificates for those who have received a coronavirus shot, he said: "There are deep and complex issues that we need to explore, ethical issues about what the role is for government in mandating all people to have something or indeed banning people from doing such a thing."
He said senior minister Michael Gove would lead a review into the issue, although he added some form of vaccine passport would be "going to come on the international stage whatever" for foreign travel.
Nepal's top court orders reinstatement of parliament -court official
China has tried to intimidate Hong Kong activists in Germany, Berlin says
- During a protest in support of Hong Kong activists in Hamburg, Chinese pro-government counter-demonstrators reportedly filmed and photographed participants "presumably for the purpose of intimidation"
Iran stops snap nuclear inspections, state-run daily urges caution
Thailand to start first coronavirus vaccinations this week
French researchers trial more accurate fast Covid-19 test
England’s medical officer says Covid-19 to remain problem for ‘next few winters’
Female TV cartoon characters must wear hijab, Iran's Khamenei decrees
Saudi Arabia sued by families of victims of 2019 Florida base attack
US restaurant calls masks 'face diapers'; uproar on social media
Time for Jeep to end use of tribe's name: Cherokee chief
Biden-Trudeau talks on Tuesday seek to ease strained relations
Paris raps Pakistan over Alvi's remarks on French Muslims
French households have saved $146 Billion as Covid lockdown curtailed spendings
- When and how French consumers will spend the nest egg is key to determining the speed of the economic recovery after the pandemic.
Corruption trial against South African ex-President Jacob Zuma to start in May
