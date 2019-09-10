e-paper
UK PM Boris Johnson vows to get Brexit deal after losing election vote again

Johnson had wanted to hold an election in mid-October, before a European Union summit on October 17 and before the country is due to leave the bloc on October 31.

world Updated: Sep 10, 2019 06:06 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks after Britain’s parliament voted on whether to hold an early general election, in Parliament in London, in this still image taken from Parliament TV footage.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks after Britain’s parliament voted on whether to hold an early general election, in Parliament in London, in this still image taken from Parliament TV footage. (Reuters)
         

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to secure a divorce deal with the European Union at a crucial summit in October, after lawmakers voted for a second time to reject his bid to hold a snap election.

Johnson had wanted to hold an election in mid-October, before a European Union summit on Oct. 17 and before the country is due to leave the bloc on Oct. 31.

“This government will press on with negotiating a deal, while preparing to leave without one,” Johnson told parliament.

“I will go to that crucial summit on October the 17th and no matter how many devices this parliament invents to tie my hands, I will strive to get an agreement in the national interest.

“This government will not delay Brexit any further.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 06:02 IST

