UK PM race| Ex-Shell employee, Oxford graduate: 5 points about Liz Truss

On Monday evening the world will focus on the United Kingdom as the ruling Conservative Party announces its new leader - and the new Prime Minister, who will replace the outgoing Boris Johnson.

The contenders have been whittled to two - ex finance minister Rishi Sunak and secretary of state Liz Truss. Truss, 47, is the bookmakers’ favourite to win. If elected, she will be the third woman to become prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Here are five things to know about Liz Truss:

> Liz Truss (full name - Mary Elizabeth Truss) was born July 26, 1975, in Oxford. Her parliamentary constituency is South West Norfolk.

> She graduated from Oxford in 1996; she studied philosophy, politics and economics. During her university days, Truss was active in student politics, initially for the Liberal Democrats, a report by the BBC said. However, at Oxford, Truss switched to the Conservatives.

> After her graduation, Truss worked for Shell and Cable & Wireless.

> In the 2001 election, Truss was a Tory candidate from Hemsworth, West Yorkshire, but lost. She was also defeated in the 2005 election. Nevertheless, in 2010, she was put on Conservative leader David Cameron's ‘A-list’ of candidates.

> In September 2021, Boris Johnson promoted Truss from international trade secretary to secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs. She became the second woman to be named as foreign secretary.

