close_game
close_game
News / World News / UK PM, Rwanda's Kagame reaffirm commitment to migration agreement: Sunak's office

UK PM, Rwanda's Kagame reaffirm commitment to migration agreement: Sunak's office

Reuters |
Nov 15, 2023 07:27 PM IST

“Both leaders reiterated their firm commitment to making our migration partnership work and agreed to take the necessary steps,” Sunak's office.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Rwandan President Paul Kagame spoke on Wednesday and reiterated their commitment to make their migration partnership work, Sunak's office said after a UK Supreme Court ruling that the policy was unlawful.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak outside No. 10 Downing Street. (Reuters)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak outside No. 10 Downing Street. (Reuters)

"Both leaders reiterated their firm commitment to making our migration partnership work and agreed to take the necessary steps to ensure this is a robust and lawful policy and to stop the boats as soon as possible," a spokesperson for Sunak's office said following the call.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out