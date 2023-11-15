UK PM, Rwanda's Kagame reaffirm commitment to migration agreement: Sunak's office
“Both leaders reiterated their firm commitment to making our migration partnership work and agreed to take the necessary steps,” Sunak's office.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Rwandan President Paul Kagame spoke on Wednesday and reiterated their commitment to make their migration partnership work, Sunak's office said after a UK Supreme Court ruling that the policy was unlawful.
"Both leaders reiterated their firm commitment to making our migration partnership work and agreed to take the necessary steps to ensure this is a robust and lawful policy and to stop the boats as soon as possible," a spokesperson for Sunak's office said following the call.
