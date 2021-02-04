UK police arrest two over leaflets comparing Covid-19 vaccinations to Holocaust
British police said on Thursday they had arrested two men on suspicion of distributing a leaflet with material that appeared to compare the Covid-19 vaccination to the Holocaust.
The men, aged 73 and 37, are accused of circulating the leaflet in south London in late January.
Britain is currently rolling out a mass vaccination programme and more than 10 million people have been given their first shots of the Covid vaccine.
However, there have been a number of protests in the capital from opponents of the vaccine with experts warning that a sizeable minority of people believe conspiracy theories about the vaccinations or the coronavirus itself.
The 73-year-old is suspected of malicious communications and public nuisance, and the 37-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence. They have been released on police bail until a date in early March.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hunter Biden's announces memoir 'Beautiful Things', out in April
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China gives 31.2mn Covid shots as second firm applies for license
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope seeks to encourage musicians silenced by coronavirus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China bat caves need exploring in search for Covid origins, WHO team member says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK police arrest two over leaflets comparing Covid-19 vaccinations to Holocaust
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sweden plans for digital coronavirus "vaccine passport" by summer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fears raised over facial recognition use at Moscow protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Red Cross to help 500 million get Covid shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada: Hong Kong graduates can apply for work permits, slams China on rights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO: Discussions open, meetings frank in Wuhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaysia sets Feb 2022 target to complete Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World food price index rises in January, at highest level since July 2014: FAO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel's Netanyahu postpones planned visits to UAE, Bahrain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia asks for UN Probe into new China Uighur abuse claims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK begins world-first alternate dosing Covid-19 vaccine trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox