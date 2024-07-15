 UK police charge man with murder after bodies found in suitcases | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UK police charge man with murder after bodies found in suitcases

Reuters |
Jul 15, 2024 12:19 PM IST

BRITAIN-CRIME/BRIDGE:UK police charge man with murder after bodies found in suitcases

LONDON, - British police on Monday charged a man with two counts of murder after human remains were discovered in suitcases at Bristol's Clifton Suspension Bridge.

UK police charge man with murder after bodies found in suitcases
UK police charge man with murder after bodies found in suitcases

Yostin Andres Mosquera, 34, was charged with the murder of two men, identified by police as 62-year-old Albert Alfonso and 71-year-old Paul Longworth.

The two victims had been in a relationship and lived together in a flat in Shepherd's Bush, west London, where Mosquera had also been staying for a short period of time, the city's Metropolitan Police said.

Remains belonging to the men were also found at the west London flat.

"I know that this awful incident will cause concern not just among residents in Shepherds Bush but in the wider LGBTQ community across London," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said in a statement.

"I hope it will be of some reassurance that whilst enquiries are still ongoing and the investigation is at a relatively early stage, we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the two murders," he added.

Police also said evidence gathered so far did not suggest a homophobic motive, but the case has been initially categorised as a hate crime - a classification which will be reviewed as more evidence emerges.

Police in Bristol, southwest England, received reports late on Wednesday night of a man with a suitcase acting suspiciously on the Clifton bridge. A second suitcase was later found nearby.

Mosquera, who police said had travelled from London with the suitcases, was arrested on Saturday in Bristol. He will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court in London later on Monday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on World News, US News , Hollywood News , Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / UK police charge man with murder after bodies found in suitcases
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On