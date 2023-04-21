Oliver Dowden becomes Rishi Sunak's deputy, Alex Chalk UK justice minister: Top Updates

Oliver Dowden will become UK's next deputy prime minister while British lawmaker Alex Chalk will replace Dominic Raab as the new justice minister. Raab, who held the posts of deputy prime minister and justice minister, resigned following a report into claims he bullied colleagues. Alex Chalk (left) and Oliver Dowden (right). (File)

Who is Oliver Dowden?

1. Dowden currently serves as cabinet office minister in Rishi Sunak's government.

2. He was previously chairman of Sunak's Conservative Party but resigned from that post last June after two crushing by-election defeats for the party.

3. Dowden was elected as a Conservative MP for Hertsmere in May 2015. According to his website, Hertsmere is his “home patch” where he was born and grew up. He still lives in the area with his wife and two children.

4. He went to Parmiter’s School near Watford and later studied law at Cambridge University.

5. From 2010 until 2015 he served in Downing Street, advising the then prime minister on a wide variety of challenges. He was also made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in recognition of this service.

Here are top points about Alex Chalk:

1. Alex Chalk is the Conservative member of Parliament for Cheltenham.

2. Chalk, 46, currently serves in the Ministry of Defence as Minister for Defence Procurement - a post he has held since Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister in October.

3. Chalk served as a barrister for 14 years before becoming a lawmaker in 2015. He specialised in counter-terrorism, homicide, and serious fraud cases before entering politics.

4. Before being appointed as the minister of State in the defense ministry, Chalk was formerly the late Queen Elizabeth II's solicitor general for England and Wales and the prisons and probation Minister.

5. Chalk was educated at Windlesham House School and Winchester College before studying Modern History at Magdalen College, Oxford. Chalk's parents are Gilbert John Chalk and Gillian Frances Audrey Blois.

6. Following graduation, Chalk obtained a Graduate Diploma in Law with distinction from the City University London and qualified as a barrister from the Inns of Court School of Law.

(With agency inputs)