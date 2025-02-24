The UK government on Monday unveiled over 100 sanctions against those aiding Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine on the third anniversary of the start of the conflict. UK posts over 100 sanctions for aiding Russia's war on Ukraine

The package of sanctions measures, described as the largest since the early days of the invasion, would target "Russia's military machine, entities in third countries who support it and the fragile supply networks that it relies on", a foreign ministry statement said.

The UK's decision to ramp up sanctions comes as US President Donald Trump has in recent weeks sought to sideline Kyiv and its European backers from talks with Russia on the future of the conflict.

London has already imposed sanctions on 1,900 people and organisations with links to Putin's government since the start of the war, as of January 2025.

The latest package of measures targets producers and suppliers of equipment needed to keep the war machine going in third countries including Central Asian states, Turkey, Thailand, India and China.

Individuals sanctioned include the North Korean Defence Minister No Kwang Chol and other North Korean generals and senior officials considered "complicit" in deploying over 11,000 North Korean forces to the conflict.

"Today's action, the largest in almost three years, underscores the UK's commitment to Ukraine," said Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

"Every military supply line disrupted, every rouble blocked, and every enabler of Putin's aggression exposed is a step towards a just and lasting peace," he added.

For the first time, new powers were being used to penalise foreign financial institutions supporting the war, the UK government said.

These included Kyrgyzstan-based OJSC Keremet Bank.

Some 14 "new" kleptocrats are also singled out such as Roman Trotsenko, said to be one of Russia's wealthiest men.

Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" is also further targeted with 40 ships earmarked taking the total number subject to sanctions to 133.

Security analysts say Russia is operating a large "shadow fleet" of hundreds of vessels, seeking to dodge the sanctions Western nations imposed on its oil exports.

The announcement comes as British Prime Minister Starmer is headed to Washington to meet Trump on Thursday, hoping to act as a "bridge" between the US and Europe to ensure territorial and security guarantees for Kyiv in the event of a deal to end the war.

The task looks increasingly challenging following a public spat in the last week between Zelensky and Trump, who called the Ukrainian leader a "dictator" and hailed "good talks" with Russia.

European countries fear that if Ukraine is forced into a bad deal by Washington then that will leave Putin claiming victory and the continent at the mercy of an emboldened Moscow.

