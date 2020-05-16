e-paper
Home / World News / UK researchers to train dogs to detect people infected with Covid-19

UK researchers to train dogs to detect people infected with Covid-19

Six dogs - labradors and cocker spaniels - will be given samples of the odour of Covid-19 patients from London hospitals, and taught to distinguish their smell from that of people who are not infected.

world Updated: May 16, 2020 06:43 IST
Reuters | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
London
In this file photo, Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (C), watches a display by a working dog as she visits Medical Detection Dogs (MDD) charity in Great Horwood, outside Milton Keynes, north of London. A British charity has teamed up with scientists to see whether dogs could help detect Covid-19 through their keen sense of smell.
Dogs’ ability to sniff out whether people are infected with COVID-19 will be put to the test by British researchers, in a bid to develop a fast, non-invasive means of detecting the disease.

Britain’s government said on Saturday it had given 500,000 pounds ($606,000) towards the research, which will be conducted by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Durham University and a British charity, Medical Detection Dogs.

“Bio-detection dogs already detect specific cancers and we believe this innovation might provide speedy results as part of our wider testing strategy,” innovation minister James Bethell said.

Six dogs - labradors and cocker spaniels - will be given samples of the odour of COVID-19 patients from London hospitals, and taught to distinguish their smell from that of people who are not infected.

Medical Detection Dogs said it had previously trained dogs to detect certain cancers, Parkinson’s disease and malaria.

If successful, an individual dog could check up to 250 people an hour and be used in public spaces and at airports.

Researchers in the United States and France are attempting to train dogs to detect the disease too.

A small number of dogs are also known to have contracted COVID-19, most likely from their owners, according to vets in the United States, the Netherlands and Hong Kong.

