e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / UK’s Sunak to announce more business aid amid latest lockdown

UK’s Sunak to announce more business aid amid latest lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England into a fresh lockdown late Monday, amid dire warnings that the National Health Service is at risk of being overwhelmed by soaring coronavirus infection rates.

world Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 14:17 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Rishi Sunak, UK chancellor of the exchequer to announce special package to help businesses.
Rishi Sunak, UK chancellor of the exchequer to announce special package to help businesses.(Bloomberg)
         

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will announce extra financial help for businesses on Tuesday, after England entered a third national lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a specific package to help businesses through a very difficult time,” Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said on LBC radio. “The Chancellor will be saying more today about additional support.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England into a fresh lockdown late Monday, amid dire warnings that the National Health Service is at risk of being overwhelmed by soaring coronavirus infection rates. The restrictions risk devastating retail and hospitality businesses, and industry groups have pressed for more help to avert company failures.

tags
top news
China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
Restore vandalised temple in two weeks: Pak SC tells KP’s provincial govt
Restore vandalised temple in two weeks: Pak SC tells KP’s provincial govt
China responds to US law on Tibet with military drill over Lhasa
China responds to US law on Tibet with military drill over Lhasa
Exports of Covishield allowed to all countries, clarifies Adar Poonawalla
Exports of Covishield allowed to all countries, clarifies Adar Poonawalla
Reliance plea: High court issues notices to Centre, Punjab over damage
Reliance plea: High court issues notices to Centre, Punjab over damage
Who will opt for a vaccine with question marks on its reliability: Manish Tewari
Who will opt for a vaccine with question marks on its reliability: Manish Tewari
West Bengal minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigns: Report
West Bengal minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigns: Report
‘Farmers adamant’: Govt fails to pacify protestors; watch what happened in meet
‘Farmers adamant’: Govt fails to pacify protestors; watch what happened in meet
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In