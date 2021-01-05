UK’s Sunak to announce more business aid amid latest lockdown

world

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 14:17 IST

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will announce extra financial help for businesses on Tuesday, after England entered a third national lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a specific package to help businesses through a very difficult time,” Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said on LBC radio. “The Chancellor will be saying more today about additional support.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England into a fresh lockdown late Monday, amid dire warnings that the National Health Service is at risk of being overwhelmed by soaring coronavirus infection rates. The restrictions risk devastating retail and hospitality businesses, and industry groups have pressed for more help to avert company failures.