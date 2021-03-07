UK schools to reopen, backed by frequent Covid-19 testing
British students, backed by a robust coronavirus testing program, are gearing up to return to school Monday after a two-month closure, in what Prime Minister Boris Johnson says is a plan to get the country “moving closer to a sense of normality.”
The reopening of schools is the first step in the U.K. government's plan to gradually ease Covid-19 restrictions as the country's vaccination drive gains critical mass, with all restrictions lifted by June.
As part of the plan, millions of high school and college students coming back to U.K. classrooms will be tested for the virus for the first few weeks. Authorities want to quickly detect and isolate asymptomatic cases in order to avoid sending entire schools home.
“We are being cautious in our approach so that we do not undo the progress we have made so far,” Johnson said in a statement, urging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.
High schools and colleges will be allowed to reopen in phases to allow for three rounds of testing. Students will then get kits so they can test themselves twice more at home. The U.K. government has distributed nearly 57 million rapid “lateral flow” test kits to schools across the country, but there are concerns about the accuracy of the tests, which may result in pupils being forced to self-isolate unnecessarily
A senior public health official, however, said Sunday that the risk of a false positive was very low. More than 5 million rapid tests have been carried out at schools during lockdown, including 1 million last week, the government said.
Evidence from testing over the past eight weeks indicates “the risk of false positives is extremely low, less than 1 in 1,000,” Susan Hopkins, the Covid-19 strategic response director for Public Health England, told the BBC. “And a test that returns less than 1 in 1,000 false positives is a very good test."
To help children forced into online learning for months to catch up with their education, officials are considering extending school days, shortening the summer holiday or adding an extra term to the year. British students already have a much shorter summer holiday than American students, usually leaving for summer break after mid-July.
“We're looking at a whole range of measures,” U.K. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told Sky News. “We’ve got to look at what is going to have the biggest positive impact on children’s lives.”
Britain has Europe's deadliest coronavirus outbreak, with nearly 125,000 lives lost so far. Its coronavirus vaccination program has, however, raced ahead of the United States and the European Union to give at least a first dose to nearly 22 million of the country's adults so far.
Britain has approved three vaccines for use: those made by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, and plans to vaccinate all adults by July.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US will do what’s necessary to defend itself after attack in Iraq: Lloyd Austin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Workers worry about safety, stress as US states ease mask rules
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Iran, Russia to be part of new US push to find settlement in Afghanistan
- Soon after Blinken’s letter was accessed by Afghanistan’s Tolo News on Sunday afternoon, the US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, spoke over the phone with external affairs minister S Jaishankar to discuss the peace process.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
George Floyd's friends reflect on his striving, at times stumbling life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK schools to reopen, backed by frequent Covid-19 testing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How women’s clothes became the first line of defence for protesters in Myanmar
- Protesters are stringing up women's clothing on lines across the streets of Myanmar to utilise a superstition in their favour.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guyana receives 80,000 doses of Covishield Covid-19 vaccine from India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US flies two B-52 bombers over Iran as Washington-Tehran tensions rise
- The US military's Central Command said the two B-52s flew over the region accompanied by military aircraft from nations including Israel, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli receives India-made Covishield Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China should create 'enabling conditions' to resolve issues: Wang Yi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Willing to engage with all parties in Myanmar, says China’s foreign minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iranian British Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends 5-year sentence in spy case
- Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 42, was sentenced to five years in jail after being convicted of plotting to overthrow Iran’s government, a charge that she, her supporters and rights groups vigorously deny.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protests erupt across Myanmar; Suu Kyi party official dies in custody
- The cause of Khin Maung Latt's death was not known, but Reuters saw a photograph of his body with a bloodstained cloth around the head.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italian PM Mario Draghi prepares a video message as new Covid-19 cases spike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi-led coalition jets pound Yemen capital after foiling drone attacks: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox