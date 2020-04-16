e-paper
Home / World News / UK should seek longer Brexit transition amid Covid-19 crisis, says IMF chief

UK should seek longer Brexit transition amid Covid-19 crisis, says IMF chief

“It is tough as it is. Let’s not make it any tougher,” Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF’s managing director, told BBC radio in comments broadcast on Thursday.

world Updated: Apr 16, 2020 12:14 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Britain should ask for an extension to its post-Brexit transition period.
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Britain should ask for an extension to its post-Brexit transition period.(AP)
         

Britain should ask for an extension to its post-Brexit transition period to ease uncertainty at a time when the world economy is being hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the International Monetary Fund said.

“My advice would be to seek ways in which this element of uncertainty is reduced in the interests of everybody, of the UK, of the EU, the whole world.”

