UK studies new XE variant of Covid-19 as India reports first case
A new Covid-19 variant called XE has been found in the UK, which is a mutation of strains of the Omicron variant, and early indications suggest it could be around 10 per cent more transmissible than other Omicron mutations, it emerged on Tuesday.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is studying XE — a mutation of the BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron strains — and as of March 22, 637 XE cases had been detected in England, according to official figures. Professor Susan Hopkins, the UKHSA's chief medical advisor, said such variants are known as “recombinant” and usually die off "relatively quickly".
"So far there is not enough evidence to draw conclusions about transmissibility, severity or vaccine effectiveness," Hopkins told ‘The Sun’.
As of March 16, XE had a growth rate 9.8 per cent above that of the so-called stealth BA.2 Omicron variant — already known to be highly transmissible, the UKHSA said.
The agency cautioned that "as this estimate has not remained consistent as new data have been added, it cannot yet be interpreted as an estimate of growth advantage for the recombinant."
"Numbers were too small for the XE recombinant to be analysed by region," the UKHSA said.
According to the agency, while there are signs of “community transmission” of XE in England, it remains less than 1 per cent of the totally sequenced coronavirus cases.
The XE variant has also been detected in Thailand and New Zealand. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said further data is required before more can be said about the mutation.
It said: "Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of 10 per cent as compared to BA.2.
"However this finding requires further confirmation. XE belongs to the Omicron variant until significant differences in transmission and disease characteristics, including severity, may be reported."
There is no evidence XE is any more serious in disease severity, with all Omicron variants so far shown to be less severe.
Pakistan speaker seeks Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif input on care-taker PM
Pakistan's national assembly speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday wrote to embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan and leader of opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif seeking names for a parliamentary committee to appoint a caretaker prime minister, even as the Supreme Court was hearing for the last four days the legality of the rejection of a no-confidence motion against Khan and the dissolution of the assembly.
Pakistan: SC adjourns hearing on no-trust motion, Prez wants snap poll dates
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the legality of rejection of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan through a controversial ruling by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly. The matter will be heard again on Thursday, the court said while seeking minutes of the National Security Council meeting from the government. In another development, President Arif Alvi asked the election commission to propose dates for holding general elections.
Russia lists ‘goodwill gesture’ for talks, has a condition to end Ukraine war
Russia on Wednesday said it is 'interested in ending military operations' in Ukraine if its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agrees to 'conditions' put forward by Moscow at negotiations, Russian media RT reported quoting Kremlin. The Kremlin also said that it has halted the attack on Kyiv as a 'goodwill gesture' to promote peace talks. Russia wants Ukraine to change its constitution to cement this.
Ukraine war: Zelenskyy slams European 'indecisiveness' over sanctions on Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday condemned hesitancy in Europe over stopping Russian energy imports, claiming that some leaders were more concerned with business losses than with war crimes. Addressing the Irish Parliament, Zelenskyy said new "rhetoric" about sanctions had emerged, "but I cannot tolerate any indecisiveness after everything we have gone through and everything that Russia has done to us". His statement comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its 42nd day.
Pope Francis kisses Ukrainian flag, condemns 'the massacre of Bucha'
Pope Francis on Wednesday condemned "the massacre of Bucha" and kissed a Ukrainian flag sent from the town where tied bodies shot at close range littered the streets after Russian troops withdrew and bodies poked out of a mass grave at a church. Francis said the darkened and stained flag, which had writing and symbols on it was brought to him from Bucha on Tuesday.
