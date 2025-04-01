UK teenager killed in attack by XL bully dog

A teenager who died in an XL bully dog attack sustained face and neck injuries, the opening of an inquest has heard. Morgan Dorsett, from Shrewsbury, Shropshire, died following the incident inside a flat in Cobhorn Drive, Withywood, Bristol, on February 26. Morgan Dorsett, 19, from Shropshire, who died after she was attacked by a dog at a flat in Bristol

Avon Coroners’ Court heard a post-mortem examination gave a provisional cause of death as dog bites to Miss Dorsett’s neck.

Coroners officer Alexis Camp told the hearing that Miss Dorsett’s death was confirmed at 7.29pm by a paramedic. Miss Dorsett was identified by her mother, Marie Smith, in the mortuary at Flax Bourton, near Bristol.

Ms Camp said: “Morgan received significant dog bites to her face and neck, resulting in her sad death.” She added: “I understand that there are family concerns regarding the police criminal investigation.”

A preliminary cause of death of dog bites to the neck was given to the court. Statements will be taken from Miss Dorsett’s family, police and paramedics, with a full post-mortem report and toxicology report prepared ahead of the final inquest hearing.

Maria Voisin, senior coroner for Avon, said: “Because of the pending criminal investigation, I am not going to list this. It will be on a date to be fixed.”

The dog was put down following the incident. A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, who were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury and resulting in death, as well as possession of a prohibited breed of dog, have been released on conditional bail.