Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UK teenager killed in attack by XL bully dog

PA_Media |
Apr 01, 2025 02:51 PM IST

The teen received significant dog bites to her face and neck, resulting in her sad death

A teenager who died in an XL bully dog attack sustained face and neck injuries, the opening of an inquest has heard. Morgan Dorsett, from Shrewsbury, Shropshire, died following the incident inside a flat in Cobhorn Drive, Withywood, Bristol, on February 26.

Morgan Dorsett, 19, from Shropshire, who died after she was attacked by a dog at a flat in Bristol
Morgan Dorsett, 19, from Shropshire, who died after she was attacked by a dog at a flat in Bristol

Avon Coroners’ Court heard a post-mortem examination gave a provisional cause of death as dog bites to Miss Dorsett’s neck.

Coroners officer Alexis Camp told the hearing that Miss Dorsett’s death was confirmed at 7.29pm by a paramedic. Miss Dorsett was identified by her mother, Marie Smith, in the mortuary at Flax Bourton, near Bristol.

Ms Camp said: “Morgan received significant dog bites to her face and neck, resulting in her sad death.” She added: “I understand that there are family concerns regarding the police criminal investigation.”

A preliminary cause of death of dog bites to the neck was given to the court. Statements will be taken from Miss Dorsett’s family, police and paramedics, with a full post-mortem report and toxicology report prepared ahead of the final inquest hearing.

Maria Voisin, senior coroner for Avon, said: “Because of the pending criminal investigation, I am not going to list this. It will be on a date to be fixed.”

The dog was put down following the incident. A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, who were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury and resulting in death, as well as possession of a prohibited breed of dog, have been released on conditional bail.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / UK teenager killed in attack by XL bully dog
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On