close_game
close_game
News / World News / UK to hold emergency response meeting on impact of Israel-Hamas war on communities

UK to hold emergency response meeting on impact of Israel-Hamas war on communities

Reuters |
Nov 07, 2023 07:50 PM IST

The British government will hold an emergency response meeting on the impact of the Israel-Hamas war on community cohesion in Britain.

The British government will hold an emergency response meeting on the impact of the Israel-Hamas war on community cohesion in Britain on Tuesday, amid concerns from ministers about pro-Palestinian protests planned for the Armistice Day weekend.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (AFP)

"The deputy prime minister will chair a Cobra (emergency response meeting) to coordinate the government's response to the situation in Israel and Gaza," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesperson said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"It will look at a wide range of areas but it's obviously particularly focused on the impact of the terrorist attack on the UK domestically and how we can address some of the importance around community cohesion particularly."

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out