UK to offer two-year degree courses from September

Indian and other students will have wider choice from the academic year beginning September, when universities will be allowed to offer degree courses spread over two years instead of three, which means more intensive study but 20 per cent less costly.

Legislation to this effect was passed in the House of Commons last week. It will be rolled out after the House of Lords clears it. The Department of Education confirmed that the two-year degree courses would be available to Indian and other non-EU students like any other course.

In addition to saving on tuition fees, students will also benefit from a year without paying maintenance costs, and would allow them to seek employment earlier. The number of Indian students in the UK grew in 2017-18 after a major fall since 2010.

Officials said the accelerated degrees will offer the same qualifications with the same quality-assurance as a standard degree, but delivered over a shorter, more intensive time-span. A two-year degree will condense three-year degrees with 30 weeks teaching into two years with 45 weeks teaching.

Universities minister Chris Skidmore said: “The passing of this legislation is one of the great modern-day milestones for students and breaks the mould of a one-size-fits all system for people wanting to study in higher education”.

“For thousands of future students wanting a faster pace of learning and a faster route into the workplace at a lower overall cost, two-year degrees will transform their choices”.

Universities will be allowed to charge up to 20 per cent more per year for the accelerated degrees (in recognition of the increased teaching time required), but the overall tuition fee cost will be at least 20 per cent less than the same degree over three years, the officials added.

