UK to unveil coronavirus lockdown easing plans this week, says health minister

“We’re about to see another step in the plan,” Hancock told BBC TV. “This week we will announce further details of the measures we can take to relieve some of the national lockdown measures at the start of July, including on July 4.”

world Updated: Jun 21, 2020 15:13 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Britain will outline its plans to ease the coronavirus lockdown this week
Britain will outline its plans to ease the coronavirus lockdown this week(AFP)
         

Britain will outline its plans to ease the coronavirus lockdown this week, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, potentially relaxing the two-metre rule on social distancing, allowing many businesses to reopen in early July.

“We’re about to see another step in the plan,” Hancock told BBC TV. “This week we will announce further details of the measures we can take to relieve some of the national lockdown measures at the start of July, including on July 4.”

