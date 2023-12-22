UK Family Visa salary threshold hike: Explained

The UK’s proposed hike in the minimum annual salary threshold for permanent residents to be eligible to sponsor a spouse or partner on a Family Visa will take place in “incremental stages”. The threshold will initially rise to GBP 29,000 in early 2024 from the current level of GBP 18,600. This will be followed by two further increases. UK visa news: The threshold will initially rise to GBP 29,000 in early 2024 from the current level of GBP 18,600. (Reuters)

Earlier UK home secretary James Cleverly said that the threshold will jump to GBP 38,700 similar to the minimum salary requirement for the Skilled Worker visa route. The same will be followed but now it will be done in stages over time.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

What are the new changes in the process?

“The MIR (Minimum Income Requirement) will be increased in incremental stages to give predictability,” said Home office minister Lord Andrew Sharpe said, adding, “In Spring 2024, we will raise the threshold to GBP 29,000, that is the 25th percentile of earnings for jobs which are eligible for Skilled Worker visas, moving to the 40th percentile (currently GBP 34,500) and finally the 50th percentile (currently GBP 38,700 and the level at which the general skilled worker threshold is set) in the final stage of implementation."

“Family life must not be established here at the taxpayer’s expense and family migrants must be able to integrate if they are to play a full part in British life... It is intended that this change will contribute to reducing net migration when it is introduced in spring 2024,” he continued.

When will the changes take effect?

Most changes are expected to take effect from April 2024 except for student dependants, which take effect in January.